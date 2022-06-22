Police Respond To Vieux Fort Gunfire Reports, Appeal For Information – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, about 6:57 a.m. police personnel operating within the Southern Division responded to a report of gunfire, in West hall Group in Vieux Fort.

Upon approaching the area, two masked men wielding pistols were seen

running along New Dock Road.

The Officers shouted verbal commands to the two men to stop and put down their weapons. The men disregarded the instructions and fled into the community of Bruceville.

Despite giving chase, the two men were not apprehended. The police subsequently received several reports of damage to homes and other property allegedly resulting

from the gun fire.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is appealing to members of the public with information regarding this incident to contact the nearest police station.

We continue to emphasize the significance of police and community partnerships in achieving a reduction in crime.

As such, anonymous reporting will be facilitated to protect the identity of individuals who cooperate with law enforcement efforts.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Armed officer takes part in police operation (Stock image)

