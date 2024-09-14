Police Report Officer Involved Shooting

Recently, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) identified a growing issue in the central division: an increase in burglaries and other offences against property.

To combat the frequency of such incidents, the RSLPF has intensified night patrols, along with other strategies, in the city and surrounding neighbourhoods. This initiative, though recently implemented, has demonstrated effectiveness, with a notable decrease in the prevalence of these occurrences.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, about 1:00 am, a team of officers assigned to the said project were conducting foot patrols along Chaussee Road, Castries. The officers were alerted to apparent gunshots in the Wilton’s Yard community and proceeded to the area.

During the investigation, an encounter with a male suspect led to the discharge of firearms, resulting in injury to two individuals. Currently, these individuals are listed in stable condition at a medical facility.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force