Police Report No Major Carnival Incidents

On Tuesday afternoon Saint Lucia police reported no major incidents as Carnival entered its last lap.
The report came as Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius echoed calls for responsible behaviour during the event.
“Let each play our part and act responsibly,” Descartes-Pelius wrote on the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Facebook page.
On the first day of the Carnival, the top cop joined her officers on the ground.
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet had also called for responsible behaviour and a safe and enjoyable event.
In addition, the Ministry of Health and the Substance Abuse Advisory Council Secretariat (SAACC) issued warnings against drinking and driving and other risky actions.
Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire expected this year’s Carnival to to be the biggest ever.
He disclosed that Saint Lucia had recorded strong numbers for the event, making it almost impossible to get a hotel room or a flight into the country despite adding new flights for that period.
“So we are expecting Carnival to be the biggest carnival that we have had, again topping 2019,” the Castries South MP declared late last month.
