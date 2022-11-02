Police Recover Items Stolen During Anse La Raye Guest House Robbery – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

About 10:10 p.m. on October 26, 2022, officers responded to a report of a Robbery at a guest house in Anse La Raye, involving several foreign nationals.

During the Robbery, a male security officer was assaulted by the assailants, and was seriously injured. He was able to apprehend one assailant, who was also wounded in the process. Both received care at local medical facilities.

The other assailants made away with personal items, money, cellular phones, belonging to guests of the property.

On Friday, October 29, 2022, officers attached to the Anse La Raye and Marigot Police Station conducted an operation in Anse Gallet, where they recovered all the stolen property, inclusive of some of the foreign currency taken.

– Advertisement –

The wounded assailant remains admitted at a local medical institution for care.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –