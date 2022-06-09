Police Recover Illegal Gun, Ammunition In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

About 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, during an operation lead by officers attached to the Special Services Unit, supported by members of the Special Patrol Group of the Southern Division, a firearm and ammunition were recovered, along a footpath off Clarke Street, Vieux Fort.

The officers were conducting a joint foot and mobile patrol of the area when the discovery of the concealed weapon was made. Along with the .45 cal Ruger pistol, one magazine containing eight (8) 45 rounds of ammunition was recovered.

No one was arrested for possession of the recovered items, however an investigation is ongoing.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to deploy resources to the south of the island in an effort to provide increased security for individuals residing and frequenting the division.

The above mentioned targeted patrol is a part of a multifaceted plan to realize a reduction violent crimes committed in the south of the island.

We continue to urge persons to contact the nearest police station to provide any information related to the commission or preparation to commit a crime.

Anonymous reporting can be done via the Crime Hotline at “CRIME.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

