Police Recover Gun, Ammunition & Crack Cocaine In Marchand – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, October 7, 2022, Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, Gros Islet Police Station and Special Services Unit, conducted a joint operation at Black Mallet, Marchand.

During the operation, a 9mm Glock Pistol with eleven (11) rounds of ammunition was recovered.

Miki Moise was arrested and later charged for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was escorted to the First District Court, where he was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 cash or suitable surety, on the charge of Possession of Firearm, and on the charge for Possession of Ammunition, the sum of $5,000.00.

– Advertisement –

There were also travel restrictions and reporting conditions imposed.

During this same operation, a Warrant to Search for Property was executed on the premises of Evitus Lynch of Marchand. A small quantity of Controlled Drugs, to wit: “Crack Cocaine” was recovered.

Evitus Lynch was arrested and charged and taken to the First District where he was granted bail in the sum of $1750.00 cash.

Additionally, travel restrictions and reporting conditions, were imposed.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –