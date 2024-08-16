Police Recover Firearms, Ammunition In Dennery Valley

On Wednesday, August 2024, the Special Operations Team of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted an operation in the Dennery Valley area, which resulted in the discovery of illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition of various calibres.
During the exercise, the officers unearthed the following illegal items:
Two (2) Glock 25 pistols
Fifteen (15) rounds of .380 ammunition
One (1) round of 380 ammunition
One (1) round of 45 ammunition
One (1) round of .22 ammunition
No arrests have been made in relation to this discovery, however, an active investigation is underway.
The RSLPF remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.
This successful operation in the Dennery Valley is a testament to our dedication to combat crime and illegal firearm possession.
The RSLPF will continue to employ innovative methods and work tirelessly to protect our communities.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.