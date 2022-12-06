Police Recover Firearm In Marchand – Suspect In Custody – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

About 9:20 p.m. on Monday, December 05, 2022, Officers attached to the Special Services Unit (North) were conducting mobile patrols in Marchand, Castries, when they encountered a motor scooter.

The pillion rider disembarked and attempted to flee, however officers gave chase and arrested him. He was observed tossing an item into the nearby river. Officers searched the river and recovered a .380 pistol containing three (3) rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was escorted to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, and remains in police custody pending charging. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

