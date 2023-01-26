Police questioning suspect: German national living in St Lucia dead Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

An individual was brought in by police for questioning in relation to the suspicious death of Maria Buchner.

Originally from Germany, Buchner has been living in Saint Lucia for quite some time and owned and operated Blue Reef Real Estate.

On Monday, January 23 at about 3:30 pm, Maria Buchner was found dead in her Cap Estate home by a couple of her employees.

Although she was found with a garbage bag over her head, her cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem, which is expected to take place sometime this week.

