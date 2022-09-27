Police Probe Vieux Fort Shooting, Seize Gun And Ammunition & Arrest Two For Obstruction – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday the 26th of September 2022 about 10:56 p.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Vieux Fort Police Station received information of a shooting which occurred on Clarke Street, Vieux-Fort.

Along with the Beat and Patrol Department, Special Services Unit, and Scenes of Crime Office, they proceeded to the scene.

Officers confirmed that a forty-year-old male originally of Sarrot, residing in WestHall Group, Vieux Fort sustained injuries during the incident.

Officers conveyed the victim to the St Jude Hospital for care, and he is in stable condition.

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, about 12:00 p.m officers attached to the Gros Islet Criminal Investigations Department conducted a search at the intersection of Bayside and Dauphin Street, Gros Islet.

One black and silver .380 Smith & Wesson pistol and six .380 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Kennyan Phillip (25 years) of Gros Islet was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Two males were reported for Obstruction during the execution of the arrest.

They were subsequently arrested and escorted to the Rodney Bay Police Station.

Odidah Antoine (23years) of St John Street, Gros Islet and Jahmali Germaine (18 years) of Marie Therese Street, Gros Islet were charged and are currently awaiting a bail hearing.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force/SLT. Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File photo)

