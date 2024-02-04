Police Probe Two Fatal Shootings – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia police are investigating two homicides after discovering bodies in Castries with gunshot wounds.

One of the deceased was identified as Ryan Henry.

He is reported to have been shot at about 9:00 pm on Saturday.

The police were summoned to Maynard Hill where they found him lifeless and with multiple gunshot wounds.

The second fatal shooting victim has been identified as Barry Augustin of La Toc.

Initial reports indicate that his body was discovered in the La Toc area on Sunday morning.

There are no further details at present.

Since the start of the new year Saint Lucia has recorded ten homicides.