Police Probe Stabbing Death In Castries

Police say they are investigating a stabbing death in Castries Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Nicholas Justin alias ‘Chisel’.

According to reports, he sustained stab wounds during an altercation with another individual.

Emergency personnel from fire service headquarters said they responded around 3:30 pm after receiving a report about the incident and found a male near the Gros Islet bus stand with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

– Advertisement –

The responders said he had no vital signs when they commenced CPR and transported him to the hospital where a doctor pronounced the victim dead.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded a record of 63 homicides.

– Advertisement –