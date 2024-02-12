Police Probe Shooting In Piaye – St. Lucia Times

Police are investigating a shooting in Piaye, Laborie, on Sunday in which a male individual sustained a pelvic area injury.

Vieux Fort fire station emergency personnel responded after learning of the incident at about 7:10 pm.

Responders found the victim by the roadside and transported him to St. Jude Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is the latest in a gun violence spike, prompting the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) recently to express concern over the country’s crime trend.

The SLMDA observed that the crime surge threatens the safety of citizens and places an unprecedented strain on the medical sector.

In addition, the organisation urged the government and all stakeholders to unite and implement a holistic approach to addressing crime, combining law enforcement efforts with community outreach programs and social initiatives.