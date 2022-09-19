Police Probe Shooting In Castries, Stabbing In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have launched investigations into a shooting incident in Castries on Friday and a stabbing in Bruceville, Vieux Fort on Saturday night.

Regarding the stabbing, reports indicate that one young woman sustained wounds during an altercation with another female.

According to the reports, a private vehicle rushed the injured woman to St. Jude Hospital.

The previous day, emergency personnel transported a man who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds to the OKEU Hospital after treating his injuries on the scene.

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said the man appeared to be in his late twenties.

The SLFS spokeswoman’s statement appears below:

– Advertisement –