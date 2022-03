– Advertisement –

Police say they are investigating a report of a shooting on Jeremie Street, Castries, which occurred Saturday night.

Details are sketchy, but emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters said they received a distress call about 8:40 pm and, when they arrived on the scene, found an unresponsive male.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Stock image of police vehicle

