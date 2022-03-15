Police Probe Shooting In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police say they are investigating a shooting incident on Coral Street, Castries, in which a man believed to be in his thirties sustained gunshot wounds.

Details regarding the incident are sketchy.

But the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it received a call for assistance about 1:14 PM.

Emergency responders disclosed that they treated the patient who had ‘multiple puncture wounds’ and transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

Screen grab from social media video

According to reports, the man was conscious and alert at the time.

There are no further details at present.

