Police Probe Shooting At Massy Waterfront Supermarket – St. Lucia Times News

Police say they are investigating a shooting incident at Massy Waterfront Supermarket in Castries Thursday, in which a man sustained gunshot wounds.

According to reports, the shooting followed a confrontation between a security officer and the victim.

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Headquarters in Castries said they responded about 6:45 pm to a shooting report inside the supermarket and found that the victim had sustained gunshot wounds to the right arm and lower back.

The responders told St Lucia Times that he was conscious when they transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

