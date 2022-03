– Advertisement –

Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident at Bexon, Castries, Tuesday in which a man in his thirties sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Details surrounding the incident are sketchy.

However, emergency responders said they received a call for assistance about 9:33 pm.

An ambulance took the patient to the OKEU Hospital in stable condition.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –