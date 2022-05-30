Police Probe Report Of Vieux Fort Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has confirmed investigating a Vieux Fort shooting report received after noon Monday.

Law enforcement officials told St Lucia Times that details were sketchy but initial reports indicated that a man sustained gunshot wounds.

There are no further details at this time.

The latest shooting came as police appealed for information amid a probe into a fatal Vieux Fort shooting Saturday night.

21-year-old Jesus Blanchard of West Hall Group, Shine Drive, Vieux Fort, succumbed to gunshot wounds after an ambulance transported him to St Jude Hospital.

The police said they had received a report of a shooting at the intersection of Hospital and Jesse Streets Saturday around 11:35 pm.

And law enforcement officials encouraged anyone with information regarding the Vieux Fort incident on Saturday to contact the Vieux Fort Police Station at 456-3905, 456-3926, or 285-2146, or the Crime Hotline at 45CRIME for anonymous reporting.

Headline photo: Stock image of armed officer taking part in police operation.

