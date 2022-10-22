Police Probe Report Of Bandit Being Shot In Laborie – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a report that a bandit sustained gunshot injuries during an attempted robbery at the Laborie service station on Saturday night.

According to reports, an armed civilian shot one of the bandits while his accomplices fled.

The police later went in pursuit of those who fled.

Videos posted on social media showed a man lying on the ground while another man adopted a shooting stance and slowly moved toward him.

At one point, the man on the ground moves his hand.

“Don’t come and do these things up in here,” a woman declares off-camera.

A man says, “Good job. Good job”, while another asserts, “Don’t come and rob Laborie – is not the place to rob.”

A small crowd gathered and a woman stamped her foot on the man on the ground who had sustained the gunshot injuries.

But the firearm holder pushes her away, and another man escorts the woman out.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

