Saint Lucia police are investigating a report that a man who broke into a building at Marchand, Castries, got a severe beating from the owner on Friday morning.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it responded to a report of a physical assault in Marchand about 7:20 am and found a man who appeared to be in his thirties with serious injuries.

There are no further details at present.

