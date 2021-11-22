Police Probe Jacmel Shooting – Victim Hospitalised

Police are investigating a shooting at Jacmel which occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators identified the victim as 30-year-old Troy Francis. But the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately apparent.

Emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said they received a call for help about 1:00 pm and, when they arrived, found a male who had sustained ‘multiple penetrating wounds’ to his abdomen.

The responders said they treated him on the scene and later transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

