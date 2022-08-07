Police Probe Gros Islet Drive-By Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at Gros Islet on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a 23-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

Law enforcement officials said the shooting occurred around 5:00 pm on Dauphin Street.

Reports indicate that the 23-year-old was standing on the side of the road when a vehicle drove by, and unidentified individuals inside opened fire.

A private vehicle transported the injured man to the hospital.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –