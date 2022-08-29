Police Probe Fire In Building Housing Vieux Fort Businesses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a fire at a building in Vieux Fort occupied by several businesses, including a bar, a tailor shop and a photography laboratory.

The businesses were closed at the time of the fire on Sunday.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said someone saw smoke and summoned emergency responders around 7:14 am.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene along the Vieux Fort-Laborie Highway with three fire trucks and three ambulances.

But despite their efforts, the fire caused extensive damage to the bottom section of the two-storey building which housed businesses including the tailor shop, a barber salon and the photography laboratory.

