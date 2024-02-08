Police Probe Fatal Stabbing In Dennery, Shooting In Bocage – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia police are investigating a stabbing in Dennery that claimed the life of a young man said to be in his twenties.

The incident occurred after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and allegedly involved two siblings, one of whom is a teenager.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded twelve homicides in 2024.

In addition to the fatal stabbing, police are investigating a shooting incident at Bocage, Castries that occurred at about 8:15 p.m.

Two men sustained gunshot injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately apparent.

However, reports indicate that both men received private transportation to a medical facility.