Police Probe Fatal Stabbing In Dennery, Shooting In Bocage – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia police are investigating a stabbing in Dennery that claimed the life of a young man said to be in his twenties.
The incident occurred after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and allegedly involved two siblings, one of whom is a teenager.
Saint Lucia has so far recorded twelve homicides in 2024.
In addition to the fatal stabbing, police are investigating a shooting incident at Bocage, Castries that occurred at about 8:15 p.m.
Two men sustained gunshot injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately apparent.
However, reports indicate that both men received private transportation to a medical facility.
Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.