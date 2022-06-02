Police Probe Fatal Shooting Of 27-Year-Old Man – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of twenty-seven (27) year old Velez Phillip of Ciceron, Castries.

A report of a shooting was referred to the Criminal Investigations Department, about 7:40 pm on Wednesday 1 June, 2022.

The victim, Velez Phillip, was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and the body was then transported to the Rambally Funeral parlour at Bexon.

A post mortem is scheduled for a subsequent date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 456- 3770 or the Crime Hotline at 45CRIME for anonymous reporting.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

