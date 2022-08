– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Paix Bouche, Babonneau.

According to law enforcement officials, a man in his twenties sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting on Friday around 10:20 pm as he walked along the road.

The officials told St Lucia Times that an ambulance transported the patient to the hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

There are no further details at this time.

