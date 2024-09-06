Police Probe Fatal Crash At Desruisseaux

Police have confirmed that they are investigating a vehicle crash near the Desruisseaux playing field, resulting in the death of one male occupant.

Two others on board the Mitsubishi L200 that ran off the road and collided with a tree sustained severe injuries.

The Micoud Fire Station responded after learning of the crash at about 3:28 pm.

Friday’s incident was the latest in a surge of road collisions that have so far resulted in eighteen deaths in 2024.

Despite official road safety appeals, road accidents accounted for most of Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) trauma responses in 2024.

According to SLFS data, as of August 28, there were 577 trauma responses to incidents involving vehicles and motorcycles.

The second most prominent trauma response category was physical assaults – 141, followed by 42 shootings, 40 stabbings, and 26 choppings.