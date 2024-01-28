Police Probe Fatal Accident at Mongiraud – St. Lucia Times

Police are investigating a fatal accident at Mongiraud, Gros Islet, after learning of the incident at about 12:55 am on Monday.

The accident involved a black motor vehicle that ran off the main road.

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) conveyed the driver, the sole occupant, to the OKEU Hospital for medical attention.

However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Saint Lucia has recorded two road fatalities so far in 2024.

A driver involved in a three-vehicle collision on the Praslin Highway on New Year’s Day succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Photo: Screen grab from social media video.