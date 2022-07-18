Police Probe Dennery Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police say they are investigating a homicide in La Ressource, Dennery, after the body of a man was discovered on the road around midnight on Sunday.

Investigators said the deceased, identified as Litus St Juste of Belmont, Dennery, appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

A doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, amid reports of heavy gunfire in Vieux Fort overnight, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported that a patient was transported to the hospital via private means before an ambulance arrived.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Internet file image.

– Advertisement –