Police Probe Death Of Vieux Fort Resident

Saint Lucia police are investigating a death that occurred at Vieux Fort on Wednesday.

At about 4:45 pm, the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a shooting at Dierre Morne, Vieux Fort.

Officers found Moses Amedee, a man in his fifties, had succumbed to what they believe was a self-inflicted injury.

The deceased was a former Special Police Constable.

Ministry of Health and Wellness has urged individuals or family members who may know someone experiencing an emotional crisis to use the national helpline #203 to speak to a professional.

The call is free, confidential, and accessible by landline or mobile telephone.

Call responders are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assess what issues an individual may be experiencing and connect them to an appropriate service.