Police Probe Chopping At Ciceron Secondary School – St. Lucia Times

Police are investigating a chopping incident at the Ciceron Secondary School on Monday that has left students, teachers, and parents terrified.

According to reports, two male students, one of them a peacemaker, sustained injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Castries responded after learning of the incident at about 2:45 pm.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) also responded.

SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph told St. Lucia Times that the responding officers found the male teenagers, each nursing a wound to one of their hands

Joseph said the emergency personnel provided emergency medical care and transported the youngsters to a medical facility in stable condition.

On Tuesday, anxious parents who showed up at the school spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

“What I hear is that a young man had a cutlass and a knife and he was attempting to chop another student, and there was students trying to separate instead of teachers. I guess the teachers are fearful for their life,” a concerned mother stated.

However, she said at least ‘one or two’ male teachers could have intervened to defuse the situation.

She said someone could have died.

The parent said police officers must be at the school gate searching students.

The parent said she visited the school because she wanted to hear not only what her child told her but also what the teachers and other students had to say.

Another parent said her nephew, who tried to play the role of peacemaker, got a cut on his hand while another student sustained an injury.

She said her daughter also attends Ciceron Secondary, but she wants to get the girl out.

That parent blamed the altercation at the school on gang rivalry involving the ‘Sixx’ and ‘Seven’ factions, believed to be a Trinidad and Tobago import.

Principal Adey Paul was unavailable for comment when St. Lucia Times contacted the institution.

He was at a meeting with Education Ministry officials.