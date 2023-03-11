Police Probe Another Fatal Shooting In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating another fatal shooting in Vieux Fort, the third to have occurred on Friday, as terrified residents brace for more gun violence in the coming days.

At about 8:30 pm, forty-three-year-old Marcus Charlery of Bruceville sustained gunshot wounds to the neck, back, and shoulder.

An ambulance rushed him to St. Jude Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Earlier on Friday, 59-year-old Sylvanus Joseph, also known as ‘Sea Boy’, and 52-year-old Dexter Vitalis, alias ‘Marian’ succumbed to gunshot injuries at West Side, Vieux Fort.

And on Thursday, two men and a woman were shot dead, and a nine-year-old boy sustained injuries from gun violence.

Following the fatal shootings on Thursday, the Ministry of Education, citing ‘the current unstable environment’ in Vieux Fort, announced the closure Friday of the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary, Beanefield Post Secondary, Vieux Fort Primary, Vieux Infant and Vieux Fort Special Education Center.

In addition, Massy Stores informed its customers that its La Tourney and New Dock outlets would close early on Friday and Saturday to safeguard customers.

