Police Operation Leads To Arrest Of Two Wanted Men, Seizure Of Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday 29 July, 2023 about 2:30 a.m. Officers attached to the Central and Northern Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted operations in the communities of Barre Denis, La Feuillet and Ti Rocher.

The purpose of this operation was to conduct searches at locations within the Northern and Central sector of the island after an increase in incidents of gun violence.

Officers proceeded to several locations where five (5) Search Warrants were executed. Which resulted in the apprehension of four (4) individuals.

During the conduct of the search, thirty-three (33) rounds of Ammunition and one (1) extended 9mm magazine were recovered. Four individuals were apprehended during the operation which included two (2) wanted individuals for Escaping Lawful custody.

During the execution of the search warrant on the premises of Sean Williams at Ti Rocher, Castries Officers recovered thirty –three (33) rounds of 9mm Ammunition and one (1) extended 9mm magazine.

During the execution of a Search Warrant Officers proceeded to Cedars, Castries and apprehended Preston Marcellin whom a Warrant of Arrest in the First Instance had been issued for his arrest for the Offence of Escaping Lawful Custody in November, 2022.

During the execution of a Search Warrant on the premises of Cameron Francis at La Feuillet, Monchy, who was apprehended for evading arrest on Tuesday 18 July, 2023 after a search of his bag revealed that he was found to be in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer P22 pistol.

Sean Williams of Ti Rocher, Castries was escorted to the First District Court where he was granted bail for the following offences:

Possession of Ammunition he was granted bail in the sum of fifteen (15) thousand dollars.

Possession of Component Part of a Firearm he was granted bail in the sum of ten (10) thousand dollars.

Preston Marcellin of Cedars, Castries was remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Cameron Francis was taken to court for a bail hearing and was granted bail in the sum of n the sum of twenty thousand ($20,000) dollars cash or suitable surety for the offence of Possession of Firearm and for the offence of Possession of Ammunition, five thousand ($5000.00) dollars cash or suitable surety.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image.

