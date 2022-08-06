Police Open Homicide Investigation After Death Of Woman In Choiseul – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police say they are treating the death of a woman at Choiseul as a homicide.

A police statement identified the deceased as 72-year-old Diana Theodore.

“About 12:00 am today, August 6, 2022, officers attached to the Choiseul Police Station were summoned to a residence at Morne Sion, Choiseul, following the discovery of an unresponsive female therein,” the statement said.

It said a medical official pronounced her dead.

– Advertisement –

In addition, the statement promised that an update would come in due course.

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) has extended condolences to the family of the deceased, describing her death as tragic and untimely.

“Diana was a passionate and vocal advocate for Saint Lucia’s natural and cultural heritage. She was a long-term member of the Trust who also served on Council and regularly contributed her ideas, concerns, and advice in areas of conservation and community interest,” the SLNT noted.

According to the SLNT, her death is a great loss.

” Diana will be sorely missed,” the SLNT statement said.

Headline photo courtesy Saint Lucia National Trust.

– Advertisement –