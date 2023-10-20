Police Officers Urged To Watch Their Conduct – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Hundreds of police officers whom Police Commissioner Cruscita Descartes-Pelius met from Monday to Thursday have received encouragement to watch their conduct and the image they present to the public while on or off duty.

Descartes-Pelius disclosed that she met about 300 officers who spoke about their concerns and made recommendations on improving their work conditions.

“The workshop was about bringing our officers together. For quite a while we have not had a meeting with especially our female officers and I thought it was imperitive to meet with the male officers as well,” the Police Commissioner stated.

She expressed appreciation for the officers’ hard work despite the job challenges.

But, two meeting facilitators spoke to the officers about maintaining a proper image.

“Their image impacts the organisation,” the Police Commissioner explained.

In this regard, Descartes-Pelius stated that officers must be careful about how they conduct themselves, whether on or off duty.

She emphasised the need for police officers to be respectful and professional.

The Police Commissioner said in that way, the police can gain the public’s trust, thereby fostering a better partnership with the community that would encourage citizens to share crucial information to fight crime.

“We had a productive week. I am very grateful that we came together to discuss their concerns,” Descartes-Pelius said regarding meeting the officers.

“And, of course, with my esteemed executive, we will work on their recommendations to make their working environment more productive and more conducive,” the Police Commissioner said.

