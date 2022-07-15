Police Officers Receive Commendation, Promotions At Commissioner’s Parade

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Commissioner of Police, Milton Desir, hosted the first Commissioner’s Parade for the year 2022. The parade included a ceremony for commendations, awards and promotions. A total of ninety-eight 98 officers received commendations in various categories outlined below:

1. Regional Security System (RSS) Medals for service in Bahamas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

2. RSS Medals for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and security related operations following the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

3. High Commendation and Award for acts of tremendous bravery during the execution of duty.

4. Commendations for exception work carried out with skill accompanied by prompt action or tireless investigation.

5. Awards for outstanding performance.

Accompanying the commendations, promotions were announced for seventy-nine (79) officers.

• Twenty-two (22) Special Reserve Police Officers were promoted to the rank of Special Police Constable.

• Twenty-seven (27) Special Police Constables were elevated to the rank of Police Constable.

• Six (6) Inspectors, eleven (11) Sergeants and thirteen (13) Corporals were appointed.

The Commissioner of Police congratulated all persons elevated in rank and commended all officers for their dedicated service. He implored officers to continue recognizing the current crime situation and committing themselves to the challenge of restoring law and order. He went on to wish them every success in their new roles and added responsibilities.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

