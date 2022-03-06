Police Officer Shot Dead, Another Wounded In Bocage Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A police officer is dead, and another was in critical condition following a shooting incident at Bocage, Castries, on Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased officer as Nathan Timaitre of the CID.

The officials told St Lucia Times that Timaitre and another officer were doing a cash escort in civilian clothing when shooters ambushed them.

Timaitre died on the spot, while his partner, identified only as King, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Officer Nathan Timaitre

