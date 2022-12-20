Police, Nurses To Benefit From Back Pay Disbursement – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has taken steps to ensure members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police represented by the Police Welfare Association and the membership of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association benefit from the ongoing disbursement of XCD 20 million in back pay owed to public servants.

Both the PWA and the SLNA opted to pull out of the Trade Union Federation (TUF) umbrella to independently pursue wage negotiations with the Government Negotiating Team (GNT).

That decision made them ineligible to receive wage benefits agreed upon by the GNT and TUF in 2019.

However, Prime Minister Pierre with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers, has decided in good faith to include the PWA and SLNA membership (more than 1000 workers) and has made allocations to ensure they too enjoy a commensurate share of the previously negotiated back pay arrangement.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –