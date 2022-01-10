Police Make Several Arrests After Break-Ins At Rodney Bay Businesses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, during an early morning operation, officers from the CID at the Gros Islet police station arrested several men in connection with break-ins at various restaurants and bars in the Rodney Bay area.

According to reliable sources, police arrested seven suspects after receiving information about attempts to break in at two establishments. A photo on social media showed four suspects on the ground.

The sources indicated that the men are believed to be part of a criminal ring that operated during curfew hours.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –

Headline photo from social media.

– Advertisement –