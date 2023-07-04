Police Make Arrests In Castries For Drugs, Stolen Items, Ammunition And A Firearm Component – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, June 29 2023 about 1:30 a.m. Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Vulnerable Persons Team, Bicycle Patrol Unit and the Special Services Unit, Castries conducted an operation in La Clery, Marchand, Entrepot, Ciceron and Morne Du Don, Castries.

During the conduct of the operation a Search Warrant was executed on the premises of Prince Stanislaus at Entrepot. A quantity of Controlled Drugs was recovered.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for the Possession of Controlled Drugs and Possession of Controlled drugs with Intent to Supply. Prince Stanislaus was bailed on his own Recognizance in the sum of one thousand ($1000) dollars.

A Search Warrant was also executed on the premises of Feyol Monrose. And a component part of a Firearm was recovered. He was subsequently arrested and charged for the Possession of Component part of a Firearm.

– Advertisement –

Feyol Monrose was escorted to the First District Court and he was granted bail in the sum of eight thousand ($8000.00) dollars cash or suitable surety and other court conditions.

Another Search Warrant was also executed in Ciceron on the premises of Jermaine Joseph. Officers recovered stolen items which included a Yamaha Boat Engine and Makita Grinder. These items were reported stolen on Wednesday June, 21, 2023.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for the offense of Stealing from Vessel and handling stolen Goods.

A juvenile was also apprehended during the conduct of the search.

Jermaine Joseph was escorted to the First District Court and was granted bail in the sum of five thousand ($5000.00) dollars cash or suitable surety and other court conditions. The Juvenile was remanded at the Boys Training Centre until a later date for a bail hearing.

A Search Warrant was executed on the premises of Darian Jason George at Morne Du Don. A quantity of Controlled Drugs and one (1) round of 7.62 Ammunition were recovered.

Darian Jason George was arrested and charged for the offence of Possession of Controlled Drugs, Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply and Possession of Ammunition.

He was escorted to the First District Court and granted bail in the sum of two thousand ($2000) dollars for the offence of Possession of Controlled Drugs.

For the offence of with Intent to Supply the sum of two thousand $(2000) dollars and the offence of Possession of Ammunition the sum of five thousand ($5000) dollars, and other court conditions.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –