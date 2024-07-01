Police Leave Cancelled As Hurricane Beryl Approaches

Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius has announced the cancellation of all police leave as Saint Lucia prepares for Hurricane Beryl’s potential impact.

Descartes-Pelius has requested all officers to report to the nearest police station by 8:00 pm Sunday.

A national shutdown will occur from 8:30 pm Sunday until the ‘all clear’.

Apart from the police, the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) and the City Police have been ‘fully mobilised’ to assist.

Housing and Local Government Minister Richard Frederick, also the MP for Castries Central, disclosed the CCC’s readiness in a message from overseas to residents of his constituency.

“Sadly, news of this impending storm reached me whilst I was overseas, where I am presently. Had I been informed of the mere possibility that such calamity would have confronted us before I left the Island, I certainly would have remained put,” Frederick stated.

Nevertheless, the MP said he has been in touch with his people on the ground.

“The Castries Constituency Council, including the City Police, under the astute leadership of Mr. Kevin Rodney has been fully mobilised to lend a hand in the event that it is needed,” Frederick said.

“I urge each and every constituent of Castries Central and the wider Saint Lucia at large to remain within the comfort of their homes as we pray for the best,” he observed.

“In times like this, let us show concern for each other and be our brother’s keeper,” Frederick declared.

Ahead of the impending national shutdown, the Water and Sewerage advised that the Southern Network would be shut down.

In addition, the St. Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC) announced its 24-hour availability, urging customers to call to report outages, downed power lines and other electricity faults.