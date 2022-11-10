Police Lay Murder Charge In Nevern Dujon Fatal Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

On November 8, 2022, police formally charged twenty-six -year-old Lyguan Evariste, a resident of Monchy Gros Islet, for causing the death of Nevern Dujon between 10 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022, and midnight on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Officers escorted Evariste to the First District Court in Castries on November 9, 2022, where he was remanded in custody until February 7, 2023, for Case Management in the Magistrate’s Court.

According to the police, 34-year-old Nevern Dujon, a resident of Monier, Gros Islet, was in a parked motorcar when unknown individuals accosted him, firing multiple gunshots.

A medical practitioner later pronounced him dead.

Headline photo: Nevern Dujon – Deceased

