Police Lay Charges In La Toc Triple Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

Officers attached to the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, have preferred charges in connection with the triple homicide at La Toc, reported on February 23, 2022.

Marvin Gabriel, resident of Bagatelle, Castries, and Junior Herman, a resident of Odlum City, Castries, have been formally charged for causing the deaths of Samantha Eugene, Constant Thomas and Elisha Thomas, at La Toc, Castries. Both individuals are currently in police custody, pending a bail hearing.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

