Police Lay Charges In Kacey Jason Montoute Homicide

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Kacey Jason Montoute sustained a fatal gunshot wound. This incident took place at Fond Assau, Babonneau.
The Major Crimes Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) assumed responsibility for the investigation.
The Major Crimes Unit, with support from the Babonneau Police Station and the Scenes of Crime Office, launched a thorough investigation.
With assistance from the Babonneau Police Station, a suspect was apprehended. This suspect has been identified as Gunna Maximin, aged forty (40), also known as “Genry” of Talvern, Babonneau.
On Friday, July 5, 2024, detectives from the Major Crimes Unit formally cautioned and charged Gunna Maximin for causing the death of Kacey Montoute.
He was escorted to the Magistrate’s Court where he made a bail application. Following his application, Gunna Maximin was remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.
The collaboration between different departments and police stations within the RSLPF continues to demonstrate that each unit plays a vital role in supporting the overall objectives of the organisation in combating crime.
The Commissioner of Police continues to urge her officers to persevere as they work towards ensuring Saint Lucia becomes a safer place.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. PHOTO: Kacey Jason Montoute
