Police Lay Charges In Felix St. Mark Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

Police officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, have charged an individual in connection with the death of sixty-three-year-old Felix St. Mark of Ciceron, Castries.

Felix St. Mark was involved in a physical altercation, during which, he sustained a wound to his head.

He was transported to the Owen King European Hospital via private means, where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, May 01, 2022 and an ensuing post mortem examination confirmed the correlation between the injuries sustained and his death.

Peter Phillip, sixty-three-year-old resident of Morne Fortune, Castries, was arrested and charged for causing the death of Felix St. Mark and was remanded in custody until May 31, 2022.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Felix St Mark

