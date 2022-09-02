Police Lay Charges In Babonneau Gun, Ammunition Bust – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police have laid charges in a recent gun and ammunition bust in Babonneau, during which they seized a .380 Glock pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Elvis Thomas disclosed that officers found the gun and ammunition on Babonneau resident Jevon Joseph.

After police formally charged Joseph, they escorted him before the First District Court on Thursday, where bail was set.

In a statement on Friday, ACP Thomas outlined the bail conditions and gave details of the police operation that led to the man’s arrest.

Headline photo: Stock image

