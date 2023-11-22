Police Lay Charges For Firearm, Ammunition Offences & Handling Stolen Goods – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, four male individuals were arrested for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, near the Castries Fisheries Complex.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, twenty-seven-year-old (27) Jeremy Paul of Grand Riviere, Gros Islet, twenty-four-year-old (24) Devon Auguste of Morne Fortune, Castries, thirty-two-year-old Magnus Detritus of Grand Riviere, Gros-Islet and twenty-five-year-old Kervon Adonis alias ‘Schoolie’ also of Grand Riviere Gros-Islet, were formally charged for the offence of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, these individuals were taken before the First District Court where bail was granted to each of them, with the following conditions:

For Possession of Firearm: Twenty thousand (XCD20000.00) dollars cash, suitable surety and or land documents.

For Possession of Ammunition: Fifteen thousand (XCD15000.00) dollars cash, suitable surety and or land documents.

On Tuesday November 14, 2023, forty (40) year-old Shervon St. Clair; and forty-two (42) year-old Samuel Rigobert both of Millet, Anse La Raye, were arrested for the offence of Handling Stolen Goods (A vessel), and subsequently charged for this offence.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, Shervon St. Clair and Samuel Rigobert, were taken before the First District Court, where both men received bail, with the following conditions:

For Handling Stolen Goods: Ten thousand (XCD10000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety and or land documents each.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

