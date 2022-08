– Advertisement –

Police say they have arrested Shern Curt Emmanuel of La Perle, Saltibus, and charged him for intentionally causing the death of Mary Julietta Charles of the same community on November 2, 2021.

According to a statement on the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Facebook page, Emmanuel is currently remanded in custody.

Saltibus residents reported that the partially nude body of Mary Julietta Charles was discovered in a house.

Police said she had facial injuries.

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –