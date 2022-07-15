Police Issue Warning Against Bad Behaviour During Carnival Boat Rides – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Marine Police have warned Carnival boat ride organisers that officers will not tolerate misconduct during Carnival boat rides.

The warning came from Marine Police Commander Kentry Frederick during an appearance Thursday night on the Choice Television Programme ‘Police Insight’.

“If you have friends on board, tell them to behave themselves,” Frederick advised.

“The vessel will be sent back into port. If the Captain choses to be defiant the licence of that vessel will be revoked. The individual will be arrested, the owner, the captain, the master, the crew and the misbehaving individuals,” he explained.

According to the Marine Police Commander, there’s room at the Anse La Raye, Soufriere, Marchand, and Babonneau police stations.

And in what he described as a ‘worst case’ scenario, Frederick declared that the cell in Vieux Fort, which is very big, has space for many people.

Nevertheless, he said the police would prefer if individuals behave and enjoy their boat ride as the police are there to ensure that they comply with the law and remain safe.

Frederick disclosed that, based on ticket sales, in excess of 3,000 people will be on various boat rides between Friday and Tuesday.

“We have a heavy boat ride schedule,” he revealed.

“That can be a bit overwhelming, but we will use our assets to monitor and to ensure that persons do what they are supposed to do,” the Marine Police official stated.

He explained that an entire boat ride can be cancelled, and the vessel returned to port because of the misconduct of a few individuals.

“We will be out there,” he said, adding that the Marine Police have conducted ‘dry runs’ relating to control of the Castries harbor and coordinating the passage of vessels.

Frederick said that the lighthouse, pilot, and the Marine Police would be among those involved regarding boat rides.

“We need to know what time you’re leaving, where you’re leaving from, how many persons on board. The security plan dictates that you have your own security personnel on board and police officers,” he told Police Insight.

Headline stock image courtesy Omar Eagle-Clarke (Unsplash.com)

